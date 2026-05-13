Centennial Park Pool Closing at 5 p.m., May 13 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) – Centennial Park Pool at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte will be closing at 5 p.m., Wednesday May 13.They will resume normal operating hours on Thursday, May 14.

For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Leah Williams, at 941-613-3232 or Leah.Williams@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

###