Centennial Park Pool Closing at 5 p.m., May 13
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) – Centennial Park Pool at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte will be closing at 5 p.m., Wednesday May 13.They will resume normal operating hours on Thursday, May 14.
For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Leah Williams, at 941-613-3232 or Leah.Williams@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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