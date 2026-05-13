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Second Circuit JNC sends nominees to the governor

Second Judicial Circuit logoAs a result of the elevation of Judge Lance Neff to the First District Court of Appeal, there is a vacancy on the Second Judicial bench. 

After interviews and deliberations, the Second Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission nominees are listed in alphabetical order as follows:

  • Judge Christopher D. Bufano

The members of the Judicial Nominating Commission include William N. Spicola, chair, Kristina R. Osterhaus, vice chair, David Arthmann, Denise M. Harle, Carly A. Hermanson, Nick Meros, Tim Moore, Amanda Neff, and Jason Vail.

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Second Circuit JNC sends nominees to the governor

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