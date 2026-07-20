Shawn Clark leads Marion County Bar

Jul 20, 2026

Shawn Clark

The Marion County Bar Association has named attorney Shawn Clark of Hightower & Hightower as its 2026-27 president, heading a new slate of officers that will guide the organization of more than 130 attorneys and judges over the coming year.

“The strength of the Marion County Bar Association comes from the dedication of its members and the

relationships that have been built within our legal community over the past several decades,” Clark said.

Other new officers include:

• Vice President Christopher S. Cervellera

• Treasurer Kevin Steiniger

• Secretary Shelby Horn

The Marion County Bar Association was established in 1989 and is dedicated to promoting

professionalism, collegiality, and camaraderie within Marion County’s legal community. Through its

monthly meetings and educational programming, the association provides members with local court and

administrative updates, networking opportunities, and complimentary Continuing Legal Education

programs designed to support the professional development of attorneys throughout the region.