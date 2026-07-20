Shawn Clark leads Marion County Bar
Jul 20, 2026
Shawn Clark
The Marion County Bar Association has named attorney Shawn Clark of Hightower & Hightower as its 2026-27 president, heading a new slate of officers that will guide the organization of more than 130 attorneys and judges over the coming year.
“The strength of the Marion County Bar Association comes from the dedication of its members and the
relationships that have been built within our legal community over the past several decades,” Clark said.
Other new officers include:
• Vice President Christopher S. Cervellera
• Treasurer Kevin Steiniger
• Secretary Shelby Horn
The Marion County Bar Association was established in 1989 and is dedicated to promoting
professionalism, collegiality, and camaraderie within Marion County’s legal community. Through its
monthly meetings and educational programming, the association provides members with local court and
administrative updates, networking opportunities, and complimentary Continuing Legal Education
programs designed to support the professional development of attorneys throughout the region.
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