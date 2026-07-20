Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,916 in the last 365 days.

St. Thomas Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro receives Bravo Award from Broward County Hispanic Bar Association

Tarlika Nuñez-Navarr

Tarlika Nuñez-Navarr

The Broward County Hispanic Bar Association recently honored St, Thomas University Law Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro with the Bravo Award in recognition of her dedication and service to the Hispanic community.

As the first alumna to serve as dean of STU College of Law, Dean Nuñez-Navarro has led the college through a period of growth. Under her leadership, STU College of Law has achieved record enrollment, the highest July Florida bar passage exam rate in the college's history, and significant gains in national rankings, all while remaining committed to preparing the next generation of legal leaders, according to the universary.

A former circuit judge, prosecutor, and nationally recognized legal commentator, Dean Nuñez-Navarro has devoted her career to public service, legal education, and advancing the legal profession.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Thomas Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro receives Bravo Award from Broward County Hispanic Bar Association

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.