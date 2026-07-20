St. Thomas Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro receives Bravo Award from Broward County Hispanic Bar Association

Tarlika Nuñez-Navarr The Broward County Hispanic Bar Association recently honored St, Thomas University Law Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro with the Bravo Award in recognition of her dedication and service to the Hispanic community.

As the first alumna to serve as dean of STU College of Law, Dean Nuñez-Navarro has led the college through a period of growth. Under her leadership, STU College of Law has achieved record enrollment, the highest July Florida bar passage exam rate in the college's history, and significant gains in national rankings, all while remaining committed to preparing the next generation of legal leaders, according to the universary.

A former circuit judge, prosecutor, and nationally recognized legal commentator, Dean Nuñez-Navarro has devoted her career to public service, legal education, and advancing the legal profession.