Two Broward judges honored by T.J. Reddick Bar Association
Judge Jackie Powell
Two 17th Circuit judges were recognized this month by the T.J. Reddick Bar Association for their outstanding service to the judiciary.
County Court Judge Jackie Powell received the Judge Zebedee Wright Judicial Award, recognizing a member of the judiciary who exemplifies fairness, integrity, intellectual rigor, and an unwavering commitment to justice.
Judge N. Hunter Davis
Circuit Court Judge N. Hunter Davis received the Rising Jurist Award, which honors a newer member of the judiciary who demonstrates exceptional promise, exemplary judicial temperament, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of the bench.
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