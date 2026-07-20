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Two Broward judges honored by T.J. Reddick Bar Association

Judge Jackie Powell

Judge Jackie Powell

Two 17th Circuit judges were recognized this month by the T.J. Reddick Bar Association for their outstanding service to the judiciary.

County Court Judge Jackie Powell received the Judge Zebedee Wright Judicial Award, recognizing a member of the judiciary who exemplifies fairness, integrity, intellectual rigor, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Judge N. Hunter Davis

Judge N. Hunter Davis

Circuit Court Judge N. Hunter Davis received the Rising Jurist Award, which honors a newer member of the judiciary who demonstrates exceptional promise, exemplary judicial temperament, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of the bench.

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Two Broward judges honored by T.J. Reddick Bar Association

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