Centennial Park Recreation Center and Pool Closure
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) – Centennial Park Recreation Center and Pool located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed until further notice due to a water main break.
For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681-3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@charlottecountyfl.gov.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.