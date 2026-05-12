Englewood Beach Basketball Court Resurfacing 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) – Resurfacing of the basketball court at Englewood Beach began May 11 and is anticipated to be complete by July 10, 2026. The court will be closed during this time. The remainder of the park will remain open.

Park patrons are asked to avoid the work areas and use caution when in the park.

For more information contact Casey.Rodman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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