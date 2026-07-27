Traffic Advisory - Chamberlain Boulevard Bridge Closure over Jupiter Waterway July 27-Jan. 11, 2027

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 27, 2026) – The Chamberlain Boulevard Bridge over the Jupiter Waterway will be closed from Monday, July 27, 2026 until Monday, January 11, 2027. This bridge closure is required for bridge rehabilitation work to be completed by Zep Construction.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Jovan Zepcevski, Zep Construction at 239-267-8778.

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