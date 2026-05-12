Leading Carbon Sneaker Technology by Rockstone Canada

ROCKSTONE CANADA

An advanced level of performance through a carbon plate structure and multi-layer design

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockstone Canada has expanded the color lineup of its running shoe model, RUNSTRIDE. The model is developed with a carbon fiber composite plate structure and a multi-layer sole system, and is positioned as one of the brand’s core footwear offerings combining an urban minimal design with an activity-oriented structure.The color expansion is introduced under the brand message “FEEL THE DIFFERENCE,” with a focus on broadening style options that can be applied across everyday wear, running, and both urban and outdoor environments.RUNSTRIDE is designed to accommodate a range of daily activities, including walking, running, and general use. The product reflects a design approach that integrates structural construction, material composition, and different wearing conditions, rather than focusing solely on the functional aspects typically associated with athletic footwear.At the structural level, the model incorporates a carbon fiber composite plate within the sole. The plate is composed of carbon fiber and epoxy resin, and is positioned alongside cushioning materials and the outsole as part of the overall sole configuration.The sole structure follows a multi-layer system that combines the carbon fiber composite plate, a layered cushioning midsole, and a patterned outsole. Each component is arranged within a single structure to support a range of movements and usage scenarios.In terms of design, RUNSTRIDE reflects a combination of urban minimal aesthetics and an activity-oriented approach. The upper is constructed using breathable materials and a flexible structure, with consideration for airflow and fit. The outsole includes a patterned surface designed for contact with different types of ground conditions.The brand message “FEEL THE DIFFERENCE” is presented as a general concept rather than a specific performance claim, referring to variations in movement and style across everyday use. RUNSTRIDE is positioned as a running shoe suitable for commuting, light running, and daily activities.Through this expansion of the RUNSTRIDE color lineup, Rockstone Canada continues to present footwear options that combine structural design, material configuration, and everyday usability.For more information, please visit: https://rockstonecanada.com

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