Opensurvey Rebuilds Dataspace Around AI Agents for End-to-End Consumer Research

Opensurvey

Updated Dataspace enables end-to-end research through AI chat, from survey planning to final reporting

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opensurvey, an AI-powered research technology company, today announced a major upgrade to Dataspace, its consumer intelligence platform, integrating AI agents across the research process.Founded in South Korea in 2011, Opensurvey has served more than 3,000 corporate clients and completed more than 25,000 research projects. The updated Dataspace platform enables users, including those without specialized research expertise, to conduct research with an AI agent from initial survey planning through final automated reporting.As demand for data-driven decision-making continues to grow, organizations still face significant barriers to conducting research, including a shortage of experienced research professionals, high costs and lengthy project timelines. Opensurvey introduced AI agents across the entire research workflow to help address these challenges.According to the company, a brand tracking study that typically takes approximately eight weeks through a traditional research agency can now be completed through Dataspace, including data analysis, in as little as one day.Dataspace users can conduct research planning, survey design, data collection, analysis and automated reporting through an AI-powered chat interface. This enables an agentic research workflow in which AI agents support users throughout each stage of a research project.The platform also allows users to interact directly with synthetic consumers generated from real consumer data. The feature is designed to help businesses explore and better understand target audiences while managing research execution within the same platform.Dataspace takes a fundamentally different approach to numerical analysis than general-purpose generative AI tools. Rather than having a language model compute or interpret raw data directly, a common source of numerical errors and hallucinations, Dataspace runs all calculations through a deterministic statistical engine first. The AI then generates insights grounded in these verified results, ensuring that every number in a report traces back to actual computation, not model inference.“Research remains difficult for many organizations because of the time, cost and specialized expertise it traditionally requires,” said Heeyoung Hwang, CEO of Opensurvey. “With the updated Dataspace platform, AI can support the planning and execution process through automated reporting, while practitioners review the results and focus on making key decisions.”Hwang added, “Building on this update, we will continue to advance our synthetic consumer capabilities so clients can quickly simulate consumer responses and refine their strategies.”◼️ About Opensurvey Founded in South Korea in 2011, Opensurvey is an AI-powered research technology company that helps organizations understand consumers and make data-driven decisions. The company has served more than 3,000 corporate clients and completed more than 25,000 research projects. Its consumer intelligence platform, Dataspace, supports research planning, survey design, data collection, analysis and reporting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.