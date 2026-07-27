Asia's Leading Artist Festival URBAN BREAK & TOY CON SEOUL 2026 to Open in Seoul on July 30

URBAN BREAK & TOY CON SEOUL 2026

Featuring 355 artists from 15 countries and 126 art-toy creators from 10 countries

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For four days at COEX Hall D in Seoul, urban art platform URBAN BREAK and global art toy fair TOY CON SEOUL will unite as URBAN BREAK & TOY CON SEOUL 2026.Now in its seventh year, URBAN BREAK is moving beyond the gallery-centered structure of conventional art fairs to become an artist-centered platform where creators present their work and engage directly with audiences. The combined event will feature 355 artists from 15 countries, including 126 art toy creators from 10 countries, with both festivals accessible through a single ticket.Presented under the theme “PLAY WITH ARTIST,” the festival will feature artist-designed exhibitions, interactive programs and projects showing how creative work can expand into intellectual property, licensing, brands, collectibles and lifestyle products. The event is guided by the principles of Green, Tech and Equity.For the first time, URBAN BREAK and TOY CON SEOUL will operate as one unified festival under a “One Ticket, One Stage” format. Now in its second year, TOY CON SEOUL will feature 126 artists and 29 creative brands presenting artist-brand collaborations, curated shops and limited-edition products.A headline program, “BRAVE JOURNEY,” will feature approximately 30 artists from 10 countries reinterpreting Devsisters’ flagship CookieRun IP. The exhibition will include “BRAVE STREET,” a tribute sculpture by Chinese street artist Vance, “GRAFFITI STREET,” and the interactive “BRAVE WALL & STAGE.” The program is designed to demonstrate how one entertainment IP can expand into multiple artistic forms.Japan has been selected as this year’s guest country, with approximately 40 artists presenting works across Neo-Pop, graffiti, traditional Buddhist painting and textiles. Twenty-five artists from Indonesia will also participate.Additional programs include Islandu’s “NOTHING MATTERS,” artist B98C’s supermarket-inspired installation “SUPERMARKET,” and the artist residency program “Heavens Radio,” featuring new work by New York-based ceramic artist Esolina Minjeong. The media art exhibition “Peace Is Possibility” will explore conflict, division and peace.The festival will also present “URBK SHOWCASE – THE ART OBJET,” selected for the Korea Arts Management Service’s outstanding art fair support program. The initiative explores how artists can develop their creative IP into art toys, art objects, products and brands.URBAN BREAK will continue its open-call program and URBK Lab while expanding development opportunities for emerging creators. Through international networks including the Taipei Toy Festival, Monster Taipei, Amazing Toy Show, Hong Kong ArtToy Story, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and DesignerCon, the festival aims to support the global expansion of Korean artists.“This year, URBAN BREAK is moving beyond gallery-centered participation to become an artist-centered platform where creators from around the world can come to Seoul and engage directly with audiences,” said Daniel Jang, CEO of URBAN COMPLEX Corp. and general director of the festival.“Art should not end with appreciation. For an artist’s creative practice to become sustainable, it must have opportunities to expand into intellectual property, brands and new markets,” Jang said. “‘PLAY WITH ARTIST’ represents our approach to connecting artists’ creative work with audiences, commercial opportunities and global markets.”◼️About URBAN COMPLEX Corp.Founded in 2019, URBAN COMPLEX Corp. is a Seoul-based cultural content company specializing in visual arts. The company organizes URBAN BREAK, a leading urban art and street culture festival in Asia, and TOY CON SEOUL, an international art toy fair. Through these platforms, URBAN COMPLEX supports artists in expanding their creative IP into brands, products and sustainable businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.