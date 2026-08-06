Factosquare Expands Global Reach Following Successful Debut at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas

K-beauty manufacturing platform draws interest from North American brands seeking low-MOQ, end-to-end production

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factosquare, a South Korean K-beauty manufacturing platform specializing in low-volume OEM/ODM production, successfully concluded its participation in Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas, held July 13–15. The exhibition marked an important step in the company’s expansion into the North American market.With more than 5,100 beauty brand members and over 200 manufacturing partners, Factosquare connects beauty companies with trusted manufacturers across South Korea. The company has previously served clients in the United States, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, France, and other markets through digital channels, but Cosmoprof Las Vegas was its first large-scale, in-person engagement with North American brands.During the three-day event, Factosquare met with founders, product developers, and sourcing teams from emerging and established beauty companies seeking manufacturing partners in Korea.According to the company, visitors showed strong confidence in Korean cosmetics manufacturing, particularly its ability to deliver high-quality products at competitive costs compared with manufacturers in North America and Europe. Attendees also highlighted Korea’s overall value in product quality, development speed, and production efficiency.Regulatory compliance was another major topic. Following the implementation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022, commonly known as MoCRA, beauty brands have faced expanded requirements when preparing products for the U.S. market.Factosquare presented an integrated process covering ingredient sourcing, formulation development, packaging, FDA registration support, and European CPNP compliance support through a single platform. The company said brands responded positively to the ability to streamline services that are often managed through multiple vendors.Factosquare also highlighted production starting at 2,000 units, with an average lead time of approximately six weeks. This allows startups and growing brands to test market demand with lower inventory risk before expanding their product lines.Rather than operating solely as a manufacturer, Factosquare brings together ingredient suppliers, packaging companies, regulatory specialists, and manufacturing partners. This structure helps brands move more efficiently from planning to commercialization while receiving support for markets including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.“Korean beauty continues to gain global recognition not only for innovation, but also for manufacturing excellence,” said Ilho Hong, CEO of Factosquare. “Through our platform, we aim to make Korean manufacturing more accessible by providing flexible production, regulatory guidance, and an efficient end-to-end process. Cosmoprof Las Vegas demonstrated that international brands are increasingly looking for this type of partner.”Following the exhibition, Factosquare plans to continue expanding its international partnerships and supporting beauty brands seeking to develop and manufacture products in South Korea. ● FactoSquare is a South Korea-based K-beauty manufacturing platform connecting more than 5,100 brand members with a network of over 200 verified manufacturing partners. Its end-to-end OEM/ODM services include formulation development, ingredient sourcing, packaging, regulatory support, and production for global markets.

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