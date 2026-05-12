ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL- MEETING

Meeting Date: 5/21/2026

Meeting Time: 1:00 P.M. (E.S.T)

Meeting Location: Franklin County School District-

District Office Board Room- 85 School Rd., Eastpoint, FL.32320 1:00 P.M. E.S.T. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer

(BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones) 1. Action Item- Board Approval of Opportunity Zone 2.0 Recommendation-

Florida Commerce-Airport Parcel I D & MAPS 2. Action Item-BOCC approved Website Proposal (Confirmation) 3. Action Item-BOCC approved designation letter t o Florida Commerce

(Confirmation) 1:10 P.M. E.S.T. EDC-Economic Strategy- Tidemark Marketing-Tana Kendrick

Development Council Website Proposal & 1:30 P.M. E.S.T. Franklin County TDC-Gulf Coast (Mission, Operations, & Partnership) John Solomon-Executive Director 2:00 P.M. E.S.T. Apalachee Regional Planning Council- (Mission, Strategy, & Collaboration)-Caroline Smith 2:30 P.M. EST- Board Member Q&A/SWOT-Strategy Discussion 3:00 P.M. Public Comment-Adjournment AGENDA Meeting Date: 4/16/2026 Meeting Time: 1:00 P.M. (E.S.T)

Meeting Location: Franklin County School District-

District Office Board Room- 85 School Rd., Eastpoint, FL.32320 1:00 P.M. E.S.T. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer (BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones) 1:10 P.M. E.S.T. Public Comment 1:15 P.M. E.S.T. Legal Structure Update & BOCC Approval/Designation-Kristy Branch Banks & Bill Williams 1:30 P.M. E.S.T. CareerSource-Gulf Coast (Mission, Operations, & Partnership) Kim Bodine-Executive Director 2:00 P.M. E.S.T. Gulf County EDC- (Mission, Strategy, & Collaboration) Jim McKnight-Executive Director 2:30 P.M. EST- Board Member Q&A/Strategy 3:00 P.M. Public Comment-Adjournment

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