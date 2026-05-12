Patented BACKINGBuddy™ Available for License: Solving the Blind Docking Problem with Rugged Laser Guidance

TruckSafe-Systems is seeking strategic partners to bring this market-ready safety solution to a broader audience through licensing or patent acquisition.

BREWSTER, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruckSafe-Systems is now entertaining licensing and acquisition offers for the BACKINGBuddy™ , a patented docking tool designed to take the guesswork out of backing trailers at blind docks. Conceived by a veteran driver and developed by a professional engineer, the device targets the "dark docking" problem as well as the "daylight blind docking" problem—by minimizing the dangerous gap in safety that occurs when drivers arrive at facilities that require navigating tractor-trailers through tight spaces using guesswork alone.The BACKINGBuddy isn’t just a light; it’s a multi-use portable reference system. For pitch-black docking conditions, it uses a bright white vectored light that marks a referential pivot point for the tractor-trailer, giving the driver a clear "anchor" to maneuver around. At the same time, its patented laser plane generator projects a bright line across the ground of a trailer slot and up the dock wall. This creates a high-visibility runway that marks the edges of the slot and target door while meeting CDL training protocol.If the trailer begins to drift over the laser line while docking, the laser light scatters off the side of the trailer, giving the driver an immediate, unmistakable signal to stop and realign before a collision occurs. At tough dark docks, the current pivot point is no longer a vague mental image –now it is a known reference; which eliminates guesswork involved with locating the next trial pivot point. Also, the vectored light only mode allows the driver to scan the dock area for an optimal anchor location. For daytime blind docks, where the dock well is outside of the field of view from the tractor seat; the tool with its bright reflective exterior surface can be located within the field of view of the driver enabling the completion of a fast and efficient dock.Built to survive the reality of the yard, the BACKINGBuddy is essentially indestructible. The specialized lightweight housing is engineered to be run over by a fully loaded tractor-trailer, handling axle loads up to 1.5 times the legal USDOT limit, while maintaining its original shape and without getting pinched between the dual wheeled tires. It is moisture-proof, corrosion-resistant, with rechargeable batteries, and built for a lifetime of heavy use in mud, rain, or snow. A 3-way switch permits vectored lighting only, laser lighting only, and both vectored and laser lighting. The unit is also designed with maintenance in mind, featuring easy-to-swap lighting parts that can be replaced just as easily as a standard truck bulb.While built for the freight industry, the technology has immediate applications for military convoys, aircraft, boat docking, RV owners, farming vehicles, and solo drivers trying to align hitches in the dark. The technology offers stationary permanent dock lighting reducing unnecessary lighting costs at the largest docks. Field tests and market surveys at the Mid-America Truck Show confirm that drivers need and want this tool. It cuts down on docking time, reduces the mental strain of night driving while promoting driver wellbeing, and—most importantly—prevents the expensive insurance claims that follow a docking accident.TruckSafe-Systems is looking for the right partner to bring this market-ready safety tool to the masses. Whether through a licensing agreement or a full patent acquisition, the goal is to get the BACKINGBuddy into every cab and onto every dock. Interested parties should contact Mark Belloni by texting to (330)265-9587 or by emailing to markbelloni@earthlink.net for technical details and partnership discussions. Please use BACKINGBuddy in your text message or in your email Subject line.About TruckSafe-SystemsTruckSafe-Systems was founded on a simple idea: the driver’s work environment should be safer and more efficient. By combining years of "seat time" on the road with precision engineering, we develop rugged, common-sense tools that solve the most challenging parts of the job. Our mission is to minimize the challenges that blind docks present by bringing to market the essential tool required to perform a fast, efficient blind dock safely.

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