Patented 1860 Universal Clamp: Scalable Mounting Tech Now Available for Licensing and Acquisition

Non-invasive, non-marring mounting solution offers high-growth potential for industrial, media, and aerospace manufacturers through strategic partnership.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturers seeking to dominate the accessory and mounting markets now have access to a highly versatile, patented technology that solves the most persistent problem in equipment customization. The 1860 Universal Clamp , a non-invasive mounting system providing a rock-solid attachment point without a single permanent modification, is officially open for strategic licensing and acquisition.Traditional mounting solutions often force a compromise between rock-solid stability and protecting the equipment’s finish. The 1860 Universal Clamp eliminates this trade-off. Originally engineered to preserve the iconic finishes of precision-tapered and high-value cylindrical assets, its planar-surface geometry distributes clamping force symmetrically to prevent slipping without leaving a mark. Unlike standard mounts, these internal flat surfaces allow the clamp to self-center and lock onto round, octagonal, or irregular profiles with equal precision. This unique design allows users to modernize high-value or antique hardware without depreciating their worth through custom machining or invasive drilling.This patented design scales seamlessly into multiple high-growth sectors where preserving the integrity of the base equipment is paramount. In professional media production, it provides a non-marring interface for mounting monitors and lighting to expensive carbon fiber or aluminum rigs. In industrial and infrastructure applications, it offers a reliable attachment point for plumbing, irrigation conduits, and electrical systems that never compromises the structural integrity of the pipe or tube. This versatility creates a high-volume asset for any manufacturer in the sporting goods, construction, marine, or aerospace sectors.In a market currently dominated by expensive, permanent "drill-and-tap" methods or flimsy, surface-scratching friction mounts, the 1860 Universal Clamp stands alone as a professional-grade, perfectly aligned solution. For manufacturers, this represents a turnkey opportunity to add a protected, universal mounting interface to their product lines that outperforms proprietary systems limited to a single brand. This technology is ready for immediate integration into global catalogs, offering a rare combination of engineering excellence and massive market scalability.For more information regarding licensing terms, technical specifications, or acquisition inquiries, please contact Dominick Valenti at dvalenti001@tampabay.rr.com. Additional information on the 1860 Universal Clamp can be found at https://marketblast.com/product/1771951557/The_1860_Universal_Clamp/ About Dominick ValentiDominick Valenti is an independent inventor specializing in precision hardware and non-invasive mounting solutions. With a focus on modernizing high-value assets without compromising their original integrity, Valenti develops patented mechanical designs that serve the cinematography, industrial, and specialized hardware sectors. He is currently seeking strategic manufacturing partners to bring the 1860 Universal Clamp technology to the global market.

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