MarketBlast Launches Global Hunt for Fresh, Innovative Products Across All Housewares Categories

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketBlast announced today the launch of a global product hunt to discover innovative products and brands in the home and housewares industry. The hunt is being conducted in anticipation of The Inspired Home Show 2026, taking place March 10-12, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago.The home and housewares market has proven to be incredibly resilient, surpassing hundreds of billions of dollars in sales globally in 2024. As consumers eat and entertain at home more – and search for ways to personalize and spark joy in their living spaces, there is incredible opportunity for innovative new products. Leading companies in the housewares industry are actively searching for new product innovations through dedicated product hunts on the MarketBlast platform. These companies are currently running open submission opportunities where they review and evaluate fresh innovations from inventors, startups, and product developers.Innovators also have the opportunity to submit directly to The Inspired Home Show Hunt on MarketBlast. Selected products from this special hunt will have the opportunity to be showcased live at the March show in Chicago, where they will be seen by thousands of retail buyers, industry leaders, and media representatives from around the world.Participation in the hunt is free and open to innovators worldwide. Product submissions can be made now at www.MarketBlast.com by logging in or creating a free account and searching Housewares for active Hunts. Direct submissions for The Inspired Home Show can also be made at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/ . (Note: If selected, there is a fee to showcase products at The Inspired Home Show.)Companies/brands interested in joining the innovation hunt to receive submissions (at no cost) should email info@marketblast.com to request information.About MarketBlastMarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products. To learn more, visit www.marketblast.com About International Housewares AssociationInternational Housewares Association (IHA) is the 87-year-old voice of the home and housewares industry, dedicated to bringing buyers and sellers together. IHA hosts its premier global exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, in Chicago every March. Each year, the Show brings together more than 2,000 unique brands and 300,000 products with both global and domestic buyers; U.S.-based attendees alone represent more than 100,000 retail locations and over $64 billion in buying power. The not-for-profit, full-service association also offers member companies a wide range of services including industry and government advocacy; export assistance; trend reports; executive management peer groups; group buying discounts; and an independent news and information platform, HomePageNews.com. To learn more, visit www.housewares.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.