SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindy is emerging as a leading AI email assistant among professionals and small business teams. The platform takes over inbox work that would otherwise require someone's active attention throughout the day.

Many founders and lean teams spend hours each day on email work that goes nowhere. For professionals using Lindy as their primary email assistant, the platform recovers an average of two hours per day. For small organizations handling client correspondence alongside sales and internal threads, that number adds up across a week.

Part of what makes that possible is the breadth of the platform's connections. Compatible with Gmail and Outlook, the assistant links to hundreds of business tools, including CRMs, calendars, and project management apps. Users give it instructions in plain English, and it carries them out, with no rules to configure and no filters to set up.

When a thread goes unanswered, the platform surfaces unread threads before they get lost. It generates replies based on prior conversation context, and routes flagged messages to Slack or a connected CRM. For teams in healthcare, finance, and legal services, where inbox activity frequently involves sensitive data, the platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant.

For many professionals, the friction sits in the work surrounding email rather than in the writing itself. Data gets copied manually between tools. Replies slip through without follow-up. Updates that could be logged automatically end up waiting on someone.

Flo Crivello, CEO of Lindy, spoke to this directly in a recent appearance on the Superhuman AI podcast.

"There's so much work where [you’re] manually copying and pasting data from email into a Slack channel. If you're doing that kind of work, this can save you a lot of time. Humans can do so much more than that," Crivello said.

Lindy was built around that premise. The platform handles the operational side of email so the people behind it can focus on work that requires human judgment. It runs on a paid subscription model, with plans starting at Plus ($49.99/month) and a 7-day free trial available for new users.

About Lindy

Lindy is the AI assistant you text to get things done. Founded to help founders and small business teams reclaim time lost to repetitive tasks, Lindy handles the tasks that used to require hiring: managing inboxes, booking meetings, updating records, and following up with leads. It works across industries and connects to the tools teams already use, with no code required. Learn more at lindy.ai

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