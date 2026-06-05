SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpharun, an inside sales coaching software platform built for high-volume regulated B2C call centers, has launched autonomous AI coaching agents that monitor every customer call across a sales team, identify the behaviors driving conversions among top-performing reps, and train mid-pack reps to adopt those behaviors in real time.

Alpharun's coaching agents listen to every conversation across the team, score each call against a model built from the customer's own winning calls, and deliver targeted feedback to each rep within minutes of a call ending. The model continues learning as new winning calls come in, so the coaching adjusts as patterns shift.

The capability is designed to remove the bottleneck that limits most sales coaching programs. A manager overseeing 40 reps cannot review enough calls to coach the team effectively, which means the highest-converting behaviors stay locked inside a handful of individual reps. With autonomous agents handling the coaching delivery, managers shift from being the throughput constraint to overseeing outcomes and coaching impact through the platform's dashboard.

Buyers evaluating the best inside sales coaching software for 2026 increasingly look for platforms that scale beyond what one sales manager can do alone. Industry coverage of the category has shifted focus from passive call-recording tools to AI systems that act autonomously, with conversion lift and compliance coverage emerging as the primary buying criteria.

Customers running Alpharun's autonomous coaching agents typically see average conversion rates climb 15-30% within a few weeks of deployment, according to the company. The platform is built for inside sales teams running high call volume, where the manager-to-rep coaching ratio makes manual call review impossible.

"Our AI agents identify what your top performers do that the middle of the pack doesn't, and then automatically coach the entire team in real-time to adopt those behaviors. Within a few weeks, average conversion rates climb by 15-30%," said Paul Dornier, co-founder of Alpharun.

About Alpharun

Alpharun is an AI-powered sales coaching platform that turns top-performing behaviors into company-wide standards. By analyzing actual winning calls and delivering sentence-level coaching, Alpharun helps inside sales teams in regulated industries improve quota attainment, reduce ramp time, and scale excellence across organizations. Learn more at alpharun.com.

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