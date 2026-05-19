Eon Launches AI Agent for Cloud Backup Solutions That Reduces Data Preparation From Months to Minutes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eon, the cloud backup solutions platform, has launched Eon AI Agent, a tool that lets enterprises query and analyze backup, archive, and production data in plain English without restores, schema reconstruction, or pipeline work.

Eon's cloud backup solutions platform automates backup and recovery across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, converting static backups into a queryable data lake.

The Eon AI Agent extends that platform to natural-language data access, connecting to models and agent frameworks including Gemini and Claude without requiring data movement. Queries run with built-in security and access controls, leaving production systems unaffected.

Customers using Eon's cloud backup solutions reduce backup costs by 30 to 50 percent, according to the company.

SoFi, an Eon customer, has accelerated data preparation time by more than 90 percent on the platform.

In December 2025, Eon raised a $300 million Series D round led by Elad Gil at a $4 billion valuation, bringing total funding to $500 million in under two years.

"Enterprises don't have a data problem, they have a data access problem," said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Eon. "Most of their data already exists, but it's locked away in backups, archives, and fragmented environments. With Eon AI Agent, we're making that data instantly usable without the heavy lift that has historically slowed everything down."

About Eon

Eon (eon.io) is a cloud backup solutions company headquartered in New York. The platform provides autonomous backup, recovery, and posture management for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, converting backup data into a queryable data lake for compliance, analytics, and AI. Customers include SoFi, NETGEAR, HPE, and Red Bull.

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