Zite Surpasses 100,000 Teams Building Business Software With AI No-Code Platform

The way software gets built is changing fast. Soon, the idea that you need an engineering team to build every business app starts to feel as outdated as needing a developer to build a static website,” — Dominic Whyte, Co-Founder of Zite

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zite, the AI-powered no-code application builder, today announced that more than 100,000 teams are now using its platform to build internal tools, customer portals, dashboards, and operational workflows without writing code.

The milestone reflects growing demand for AI-enabled software creation as organizations move away from long engineering backlogs and outsourced development. Zite turns natural-language prompts into functioning business applications complete with a backend database, authentication, role-based permissions, and integrations with external tools. The platform serves both non-technical operators and technical users who need direct control over data, logic, and interface design.

Customers use Zite for applications spanning employee onboarding, CRM, equipment rental tracking, donation management, and client portals. For example, Montgomery County saves an estimated $150,000 annually after replacing legacy software with applications built on Zite.

Zite is SOC 2 Type II compliant, uses 256-bit AES encryption, and supports single sign-on, magic-link authentication, and custom domain deployment. The platform does not charge per-user licensing fees, so it’s designed for organizations rolling out internal software at scale.

"The way software gets built is changing fast. Soon, the idea that you need an engineering team to build every business app will start to feel as outdated as needing a developer to build a static website," said Dominic Whyte, Co-Founder of Zite.

About Zite

Zite is an AI-powered no-code application builder that enables teams to design, deploy, and manage business software through natural-language prompts and visual editing. The platform serves organizations across operations, HR, finance, and customer-facing functions, with a built-in database, authentication, integrations, and enterprise-grade security. More information is available at Zite.com.

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