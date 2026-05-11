Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Lt. Col. Kevin Pieper, commander of First Air Force Detachment 3, observes recovery operations as the Orion capsule is guided into the well deck of the USS John P. Murtha following the Artemis II mission April 10, 2026. Detachment 3, operating under Air Forces Space, coordinated joint recovery efforts between NASA, U.S. Space Command and U.S. Navy recovery forces to ensure the safe retrieval of the astronauts and spacecraft following their mission around the Moon. Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 13:36 Photo ID: 9676203 VIRIN: 260411-D-YV939-2431 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 6.73 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artemis II Recovery Operations Supporting Safe Return to Earth [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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