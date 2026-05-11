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Artemis II Recovery Operations Supporting Safe...

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Artemis II Recovery Operations Supporting Safe Return to Earth

Lt. Col. Kevin Pieper, commander of First Air Force Detachment 3, observes recovery operations as the Orion capsule is guided into the well deck of the USS John P. Murtha following the Artemis II mission April 10, 2026. Detachment 3, operating under Air Forces Space, coordinated joint recovery efforts between NASA, U.S. Space Command and U.S. Navy recovery forces to ensure the safe retrieval of the astronauts and spacecraft following their mission around the Moon.

Date Taken: 04.11.2026
Date Posted: 05.11.2026 13:36
Photo ID: 9676203
VIRIN: 260411-D-YV939-2431
Resolution: 6048x4032
Size: 6.73 MB
Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views: 22
Downloads: 0

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