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Task Force Seminole Patching Ceremony

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Task Force Seminole Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, receive their Shoulder Sleeve Insignia–Military Operations in Hostile Conditions during a patching ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 8, 2026. The Shoulder Sleeve Insignia–Military Operations in Hostile Conditions, commonly known as the “combat patch,” is worn on the right sleeve of the Army Combat Uniform to signify a soldier’s deployment and service in a combat zone. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)

Date Taken: 05.07.2026
Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:08
Photo ID: 9675782
VIRIN: 260508-A-BO723-1050
Resolution: 5412x3608
Size: 6.09 MB
Location: DJ
Web Views: 0
Downloads: 0

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This work, Task Force Seminole Patching Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Dakota Burr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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Task Force Seminole Patching Ceremony

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