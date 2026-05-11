Midway Boulevard Lane Closure May 12-13

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 7, 2026) – The right lane from 20415 to 20445 Midway Blvd. will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, for sewer installation.

The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Stu Gooden at stu.gooden@charlottecountyfl.gov .

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