METALCON Launches 40 Under 40 Recognition Program

Recognizing the rising leaders shaping the industry

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- METALCON has launched its new 40 Under 40 Recognition Program, highlighting rising leaders driving the future of metal construction.Forty professionals, age 40 and under, will be honored for their work influencing projects, teams and processes – from jobsites and fabrication floors to engineering and design – at the only event where the metal construction industry comes together to make decisions, build partnerships and shape what’s next.“The program spotlights professionals who are already making an impact across the metal construction industry while also representing its next generation of leadership,” said Judy Geller, Vice President of Trade Shows for PSMJ Resources, Inc., producers of METALCON. “These are individuals driving projects forward, improving how work gets done and helping shape where the industry is headed.”Nominations are now open and can be submitted via the online nomination form by the July 21, 2026 deadline. Honorees will be selected by a cross-industry panel based on achievement, leadership, innovation and overall impact.“As METALCON marks its 35th anniversary, this program is about elevating the people who are actively shaping the industry’s direction,” continued Geller. “40 Under 40 puts their work—and their impact—front and center where the industry comes together.”Selected honorees will receive industry-wide recognition, including a featured profile on METALCON.com, promotion through email, social media and trade publications, and recognition onsite at METALCON 2026, taking place October 7–9, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Honorees will also be invited to a Future Leaders networking reception.Eligible nominees must be 40 years of age or younger and actively working in or contributing to the metal construction industry. Candidates may be nominated by peers, managers, employees or other industry professionals, or may self-nominate with an external reference.The program aims to elevate the professionals who are driving innovation, improving processes and leading teams across the industry today—those helping define how the industry continues to evolve.Honorees will be announced in September and formally recognized during METALCON 2026. For more information or to complete a nomination form, visit www.metalcon.com About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, it brings together decision-makers from across the metal construction ecosystem to explore innovations shaping the built environment. More than a trade show, METALCON serves as the industry’s annual business summit—where deals are made, partnerships are formed, and the next 12 months take shape. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

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