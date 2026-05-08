CIW staff volunteers for special‑needs prom

Staff volunteers from California Institution for Women (CIW) in Corona helped make a local special-needs prom an unforgettable night.

Held April 18 at Crossroads Church in Corona, the evening was a massive success.

For the fourth year in a row, CDCR custody staff and the CIW Honor Guard proudly volunteered their time to support the event.

Beyond providing supervision, these dedicated staff members acted as personal “buddies” to the guests. Staff ensured everyone had a fantastic time at the photo booth, karaoke, and on the dance floor.

From managing dietary needs during dinner to sharing in the joy of the dance, the CDCR staff created a safe, welcoming environment. Organizers said the uniformed presence fostered a true sense of unity. The CIW team is already looking forward to returning next year.

Submitted by Lt. A. Avina

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