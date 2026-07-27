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Calipatria State Prison hosts soccer championship games

Sports as a rehabilitative tool was on display at Calipatria State Prison as the incarcerated population on Facility A sought the soccer championship title.

The competition consisted of several single-elimination games on different days leading up to the final championship July 22. The two best teams then battled it out on a very hot 100-plus degree day.

“Both teams gave it their all with great goal shots, blocks and dives,” said organizers.

The sports competition was refereed by incarcerated persons along with their official timekeeper.

The championship ended with team 7 defeating team 3 in a 4-3 win.

After the competition, the winners cheered and hugged each other in victory.

This event also created an opportunity for the incarcerated population to donate to a local non-profit soccer organization.

This opportunity is one of many rehabilitative activities Calipatria State Prison provides to its incarcerated population.

Submitted by Lt. A. Amat

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Calipatria State Prison hosts soccer championship games

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