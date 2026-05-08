CMC custody staff find balance on a surfboard

Custody staff from California Men’s Colony (CMC) at San Luis Obispo recently attended an adaptive surf therapy clinic.

The April 18 clinic, held in Pismo Beach, brought together veterans, first responders and individuals living with disabilities. CMC staff spent the day engaging with the community during the surf clinic.

The event offered participants the opportunity to take part in guided surf sessions with trained instructors and volunteers providing support in the water and along the shoreline.

The clinic was designed to create an inclusive environment where participants could build confidence and safely experience the ocean.

Volunteers supported the event in a variety of roles, including water assistance, beach operations, and general coordination, helping ensure a safe and well-organized experience for all involved.

CMC staff attended the event, engaging with participants and supporting the overall effort. Their involvement also reflects the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and the value of positive outlets supporting physical and mental well-being. Opportunities like this reinforce the role of healthy habits and community connection in supporting staff wellness.

The event also highlighted the value of partnerships and community-based programs.

Submitted by Lt. M. Blankenship

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