Granting Clemency to Nineteen Individuals

Governor Kathy Hochul today granted clemency in the form of a pardon to 19 individuals. This action recognizes people who have demonstrated remorse, exemplified rehabilitation and displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. After implementing procedural reforms to strengthen the clemency process, Governor Hochul has made a total of 139 grants of clemency during her time in office, which include 119 pardons and 20 commutations.

“Since taking office, my administration has taken a number of steps to bring more effective, fair, and thorough analysis to New York’s clemency program,” Governor Hochul said. “After careful consideration and analysis by a panel of independent experts, I am granting clemency in the form of a pardon to 19 individuals who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, and have made positive changes in themselves and their communities.”

The Governor's Office has taken a number of steps to improve transparency and communication in the clemency process. The Executive Clemency Bureau has implemented a policy of sending regular letters to individuals with clemency applications, informing them of their case status, and providing information about how to submit supplemental information in support of their applications. The Governor's Office also launched an updated online web hub to assist clemency applicants with the application process; this hub includes template clemency application forms to provide prospective applicants with improved guidance about what information to include when they apply.

The Governor also convened a Clemency Advisory Panel composed of impartial experts to assist in advising the Governor on clemency applications. Following recommendations from the Clemency Advisory Panel, Governor Hochul is granting clemency in the form of a pardon to 19 individuals.

Pardons

Individuals receiving a pardon today have lived crime-free lives for a significant period of time — in most cases for over 20 years — and have made positive contributions to their communities. All pardon recipients continue to be negatively impacted by their criminal conviction(s) despite having successfully served their sentence(s) many years ago. The Governor’s pardons will help alleviate these burdens.

Dr. Mikal Abdul-Mateen, 75, was convicted of Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree in 1971.

Joseph Percoco, 65, was convicted of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree in 1985.

Scot Forte, 61, was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in 1985.

Courtney Brown, 58, was convicted of two counts of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 1988.

Delroy Mott, 69, was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in 1991 and 1990.

Marco Baez, 63, was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Attempted Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree between 1986 - 1991.

Elvin Peña, 63, was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1991.

Daniel Wagoner, 49, was convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide in 1995.

Adalberto Bueno, 69, was convicted of Assault in the Third Degree and Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1990 and 1996.

Jeremy Niland, 49, was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Third Degree in 1997.

Tiffany Wright, 47, was convicted of Petit Larceny and Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree in 1998 and 2002.

Antonio Domingues, 56, was convicted of Offering a False Instrument to File in the Second Degree in 2002.

Kobi Moshel, 44, was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree in 2003.

Paul De Guzman, 44, was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree between 2003 - 2006.

Luigi Morgera, 44, was convicted of Attempted Arson in the Third Degree in 2008.

Amanda Mullen, 37, was convicted of Forgery in the Second Degree and Identity Theft in the First Degree in 2010.

Michael Thomas, 51, was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree in 2010.

Edwin Tineo, 36, was convicted of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, original conviction occurred in 2013.

Adrian Peña, 35, was convicted of Burglary in the Third Degree in 2015.