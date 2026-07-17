$42.6M to Strengthen Higher Education Campuses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $42.6 million in capital grants for 32 projects at independent colleges and universities across New York State through the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program (HECap). The awards will support renovations, new equipment, critical infrastructure improvement, and modern learning environments that prepare students for careers in healthcare, science, technology, education and other high-demand fields while strengthening campuses across New York State.

“New York's colleges and universities prepare the next generation of workers, innovators and leaders,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will modernize campuses, strengthen workforce training opportunities and ensure students have access to learning environments that reflect the demands of today's economy. By continuing to invest in higher education, we're investing in New York's future.”

The Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program supports projects that modernize campuses, strengthen academic and research facilities, improve critical infrastructure, and enhance learning environments for students across New York State.

Selected award amounts include:

Fordham University: Renovation of the Quinn Library, $5 million

Renovation of the Quinn Library, $5 million Rochester General College of Health Careers: Renovations to the Innovation and Learning Center, $5 million

Renovations to the Innovation and Learning Center, $5 million Columbia University: Replacement of the Chiller System at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, $5 million

Replacement of the Chiller System at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, $5 million Barnard College: Replacement of HVAC systems at three residence halls, $3.3 million

Replacement of HVAC systems at three residence halls, $3.3 million Hobart & William Smith Colleges: Construction of a science building and renovations to two adjacent science buildings, $3 million

Construction of a science building and renovations to two adjacent science buildings, $3 million New York Medical College: Renovations and construction at three sites, $2.7 million

Renovations and construction at three sites, $2.7 million Hamilton College: Renovation of the Russell Sage Ice Rink, $2 million

Renovation of the Russell Sage Ice Rink, $2 million New York Academy of Art: Replacement of HVAC and lighting fixtures, $1.65 million

Replacement of HVAC and lighting fixtures, $1.65 million Syracuse University: Window replacements at the Hall of Languages, $1.5 million

The awards were approved by the HECap Board following a competitive application process. The three-member HECap Board includes one member chosen by the Speaker of the Assembly, one member chosen by the Temporary President of the Senate, and a third member chosen by the Governor. The Dormitory Authority of New York (DASNY) acts as staff to the HECap Board and administers the program.

Since its creation in 2005, New York State has awarded more than $404 million through HECap to support 341 projects at colleges and universities across the state, helping institutions modernize facilities, improve campus infrastructure and expand opportunities for students.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Every modern classroom, laboratory, simulation center and research facility helps prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. Through HECap, New York State is making strategic investments that strengthen higher education, expand workforce development, and create learning environments where innovation can thrive. DASNY is proud to administer a program that delivers lasting benefits for students, institutions, and communities across the state.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “New York's independent colleges and universities educate nearly 500,000 students. This public/private partnership invests a dollar for every three a university raises towards capital projects including laboratories, wireless networks, and large scale campus renovations. Students feel the difference. I welcome this support for our institutions, which will improve learning conditions for students throughout New York State. I was happy to forcefully advocate for this program that helps these institutions upgrade the spaces where students learn.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “HECap demonstrates New York State’s recognition that strong colleges and universities are essential to a strong economy. These investments will enhance campus facilities, support cutting-edge teaching and learning, and help institutions prepare students for careers in healthcare, education, technology, research, and other critical sectors. We thank Governor Hochul and our legislative leaders for their continued support of New York’s independent colleges and universities and for investing in the future of our students and our state.”