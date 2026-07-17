Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $6.4M Shepard Park Amphitheater Upgrades in Lake George

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the $6.4 million Shepard Park Amphitheater, a key project of the Town and Village of Lake George’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). With the redesign and reconstruction of the bandstand and amphitheater, the community has strengthened its status as a regional music and events destination.

“The devastating fire that destroyed the Shepard Park Amphitheater left a void in the heart of the Lake George community,” Governor Hochul said. “Just over two years later, this new amphitheater stands as a testament to the community’s resilience and will once again bring people from all walks of life together through concerts, community events, and new memories for years to come.”

The new Shepard Park Amphitheater includes a state-of-the-art performance stage, accessibility improvements, seating options and navigable pathways for an inclusive visitor experience. A transformed green space for passive recreation and performance space buildout with facility upgrades, including audio, visual/lighting equipment and a subfloor storage area.

In addition to $2 million from the DRI, this project has also received $2.9 million from the New York State Assembly administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and $1,566,000 from the Village of Lake George.

The Town and Village of Lake George was named the Capital Region DRI winner for the seventh round. Other DRI winners in the region include Glens Falls, Hudson, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Tannersville, Cohoes, Catskill and Rensselaer.

In addition to Lake George’s new Shepard Park Amphitheater, the following projects are also funded by the DRI:

Memorialize and Reinter Historic Remains at the Lake George Battlefield Park: Construction of this commemorative project was completed in May of 2026 at the Lake George Battlefield State Park, featuring columbaria, educational signage, plaza space and memorials related to the over 40 remains discovered on Courtland Street in 2019. The site is believed to be a Revolutionary War-era cemetery, and the project is intended to celebrate this history.

Construction of this commemorative project was completed in May of 2026 at the Lake George Battlefield State Park, featuring columbaria, educational signage, plaza space and memorials related to the over 40 remains discovered on Courtland Street in 2019. The site is believed to be a Revolutionary War-era cemetery, and the project is intended to celebrate this history. Enhance the South Canada St. Streetscape Through Pedestrian-Oriented Design Southern Portion of Canada St. Between Sewell St. and Westbrook Road: The project will enhance South Canada’s streetscape by improving pedestrian amenities and increasing safety features, while connecting to the Town Gateway. Upgrades include expanding accessible sidewalks, new benches, intersection improvements, stormwater management and new LED streetlights.

The project will enhance South Canada’s streetscape by improving pedestrian amenities and increasing safety features, while connecting to the Town Gateway. Upgrades include expanding accessible sidewalks, new benches, intersection improvements, stormwater management and new LED streetlights. Develop the Shepard’s Park Lakewalk & Build an Accessible Observation Deck: The project will enhance an underutilized portion of the public Shepard’s Park beach through urban and landscape design enhancements, improved stormwater management practices, and accessibility improvements, as well as an accessible observation overlook atop the public bathroom.

The project will enhance an underutilized portion of the public Shepard’s Park beach through urban and landscape design enhancements, improved stormwater management practices, and accessibility improvements, as well as an accessible observation overlook atop the public bathroom. Create a Downtown Heritage Wayfinding Project: The Town, Village and Lake George Historical Association will design a wayfinding system with heritage signage throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest and promote Lake George’s history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village.

The Town, Village and Lake George Historical Association will design a wayfinding system with heritage signage throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest and promote Lake George’s history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village. Create a Lake George Art & Canoe Trail: Site and install 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI Area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the Area.

Site and install 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI Area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the Area. Enhance Music/Entertainment Productions in the DRI Area with the Acquisition of Audio Visual/Lighting Equipment & a Portable Stage: Acquisition of specialized music, audio-visual and lighting equipment to enhance year-round entertainment and product capacity and programming within the DRI Area. The equipment is municipally owned and made available to community groups for inclusive access. Audio, visual and lighting equipment was purchased ($500,000) for the redeveloped Amphitheatre project. Remaining DRI awarded funds of $100,000 are allocated for the future purchase of musical instruments and performance stage platforms.

Acquisition of specialized music, audio-visual and lighting equipment to enhance year-round entertainment and product capacity and programming within the DRI Area. The equipment is municipally owned and made available to community groups for inclusive access. Audio, visual and lighting equipment was purchased ($500,000) for the redeveloped Amphitheatre project. Remaining DRI awarded funds of $100,000 are allocated for the future purchase of musical instruments and performance stage platforms. Expand the Downtown Circulator Trolley & Enhance Bus Stops Multiple Locations: Project will address public transit shortcomings by installing up to six new bus shelters with bike racks and reconfiguring the downtown Lake George Circulator Trolley to improve service and connectivity for residents, tourists and the local workforce. This project is in partnership with CDTA.

Project will address public transit shortcomings by installing up to six new bus shelters with bike racks and reconfiguring the downtown Lake George Circulator Trolley to improve service and connectivity for residents, tourists and the local workforce. This project is in partnership with CDTA. Implement Accessibility, Efficiency and Aesthetic Upgrades at the Old County Courthouse: This project seeks to rehabilitate the Old County Courthouse through a series of interventions, including building an accessible ramp near the main entrance; replacing and/or rehabilitating windows and lighting; interior museum casework upgrades; and a sculptural bateaux addition on the front lawn.

This project seeks to rehabilitate the Old County Courthouse through a series of interventions, including building an accessible ramp near the main entrance; replacing and/or rehabilitating windows and lighting; interior museum casework upgrades; and a sculptural bateaux addition on the front lawn. Transform and Improve Accessibility at Caldwell Library: Addition of a 350 square feet structure at the rear of the Caldwell Library will enhance ADA accessibility by installing a lift and reconfiguring the interior layout to improve circulation. The project also includes renovations of the bathrooms to meet ADA standards, as well as a reorganization of spaces to facilitate better navigation. This initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Caldwell Library Board of Trustees.

Addition of a 350 square feet structure at the rear of the Caldwell Library will enhance ADA accessibility by installing a lift and reconfiguring the interior layout to improve circulation. The project also includes renovations of the bathrooms to meet ADA standards, as well as a reorganization of spaces to facilitate better navigation. This initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Caldwell Library Board of Trustees. Winterize & Enhance the Village Mall and The Lagoon Restaurant: Upgrade, modernize and winterize the Village Mall and the Lagoon restaurant by enclosing both ends and conducting extensive interior and facade renovation works. This will allow for year-round operation of 16 retail/commercial spaces.

Upgrade, modernize and winterize the Village Mall and the Lagoon restaurant by enclosing both ends and conducting extensive interior and facade renovation works. This will allow for year-round operation of 16 retail/commercial spaces. Renovate & Expand 267 Canada St. into a Mixed-Use Building for Student/Hospitality Workforce: Revitalize a deteriorating property at 267 Canada St into a mixed-use building with an upgraded restaurant and ADA accessible 1,700 square-foot patio space on the ground floor, and 5 fully furnished student or workforce housing units on the 2nd floor.

Revitalize a deteriorating property at 267 Canada St into a mixed-use building with an upgraded restaurant and ADA accessible 1,700 square-foot patio space on the ground floor, and 5 fully furnished student or workforce housing units on the 2nd floor. Lake George Small Projects Fund for Downtown Winterization & Building Improvements: A fund for small projects related to building improvements and downtown winterization.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The completion of the Shepard Park Amphitheater is a testament to Lake George’s commitment to creating vibrant public spaces that strengthen community connections and support economic growth. As a centerpiece of the community, this reimagined venue will serve as a public gathering place for all, enhancing Lake George’s rich cultural offerings and reinforcing its status as a premier destination in the Capital Region. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York State is helping communities like Lake George invest in projects that strengthen local economies, improve quality of life and create vibrant places where people want to live, work and visit.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The reconstruction of the Shepard Park Amphitheater demonstrates its important role as a cultural focal point in Lake George and reflects New York State’s continued commitment to downtown revitalization. The upgraded venue is among a host of DRI-funded projects that will leverage the area’s unique Adirondack heritage and natural assets to promote new investments, improve accessibility and create spaces that welcome visitors and residents alike.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that strong downtowns don't happen by accident — they're built through strategic investments that create places where people want to live, work and visit. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative continues to help communities like Lake George turn local priorities into lasting assets, and the new Shepard Park Amphitheater is a perfect example of that vision in action. DASNY is proud to partner with the Department of State and local leaders to help deliver projects that strengthen communities, support local businesses and enhance quality of life across New York State.”

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “It’s heartwarming to see the Shepard Park Amphitheater rebuilt and know that it will be full of people again,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “It is a testament to the community here the way they were able to rebuild and come back better than ever after the devastating fire two years ago. In the People’s House, we are committed to investing in our communities and families, and we are so proud that we were able to be a part of bringing back this place that, for over 100 years, has been where the community comes together — for events and performances and to sit back and enjoy the natural beauty of Lake George — and ensure it will continue to do so for future generations.”

Assembly Minority Leader Ed Ra said, "This initiative is more than a renovation of a treasured landmark, the rebuilt Shepard Park Amphitheater is the start of an exciting new era for Lake George. Anyone who's visited this venue knows: this is a unique place that has meant a great deal to generations of families and visitors. It has always been the heartbeat of this community and now that will continue well into the future. I want to congratulate everyone who collaborated and worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality."

Village of Lake George Mayor Ray Perry said, “The new Shepard Park Amphitheater represents much more than a reconstruction of a beloved historic venue — it is an investment in the cultural and economic vitality of Lake George. This iconic gathering place has welcomed families, music lovers, and visitors from around the world for generations, and today we are proud to usher in its next chapter. The amphitheater will continue to serve as the centerpiece of our community, hosting concerts, festivals, and special events that enrich the quality of life for our residents while attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors who support our local businesses and strengthen our regional economy. This is a project that honors our past while building an exciting future for Lake George.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State, with assistance from Empire State Development, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State.