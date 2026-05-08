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Judicial mentor program vows to continue beyond Newsom administration

(Subscription required) As Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration nears its end, organizers of California's statewide judicial mentor program are emphasizing that the effort to guide and diversify future judges will continue regardless of political leadership changes. Justice Helen Zukin, one of the program's founders, stressed that the program has always operated independently through volunteer judges and justices rather than the governor's office.

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Judicial mentor program vows to continue beyond Newsom administration

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