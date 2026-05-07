Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1699

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1699

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

311

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWN, COSTA, FARRY, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PICOZZI, VOGEL AND J. WARD, MAY 7, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MAY 7, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 1, 2026, as "PIAA Wrestling Day of Champions"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Whether at a young age or an adult of any age,

wrestling teaches key life skills, including self-reliance,

self-discipline and teamwork, all of which apply to an athlete's

growth and professional development; and

WHEREAS, Wrestling promotes both a physically healthy

lifestyle and mental growth; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a rich history of and unrivaled

passion for wrestling as a sport; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to elite wrestling programs

that exist at all age and experience levels of the sport; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's wrestlers participate at all stages

of the sport from professional, international competitors to

collegiate-level competitors under the guidance of the

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and

even younger with local clubs and associations; and

WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling has grown in all age

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