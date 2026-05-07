Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1699
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1699
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
311
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWN, COSTA, FARRY, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PICOZZI, VOGEL AND J. WARD, MAY 7, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MAY 7, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 1, 2026, as "PIAA Wrestling Day of Champions"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Whether at a young age or an adult of any age,
wrestling teaches key life skills, including self-reliance,
self-discipline and teamwork, all of which apply to an athlete's
growth and professional development; and
WHEREAS, Wrestling promotes both a physically healthy
lifestyle and mental growth; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a rich history of and unrivaled
passion for wrestling as a sport; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to elite wrestling programs
that exist at all age and experience levels of the sport; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's wrestlers participate at all stages
of the sport from professional, international competitors to
collegiate-level competitors under the guidance of the
Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and
even younger with local clubs and associations; and
WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling has grown in all age
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