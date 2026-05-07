Senate Bill 1319 Printer's Number 1705
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1705
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1319
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, LANGERHOLC, SANTARSIERO AND FLYNN,
MAY 7, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 7, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
definitions and providing for physical health improvement tax
credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by
adding subsections to read:
Section 301. Definitions.--Any reference in this article to
the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 shall mean the Internal
Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 1 et seq.),
as amended to January 1, 1997, unless the reference contains the
phrase "as amended" and refers to no other date, in which case
the reference shall be to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 as
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