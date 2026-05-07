Senate Bill 1322 Printer's Number 1707
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - installation of equipment directly related to a retrofit project
for a solar-ready warehouse or distribution center.
"Large-scale warehouse or distribution center." A warehouse
or distribution center with a floor area that is at least
100,000 square feet.
"Local taxing authority." A county, city, borough,
incorporated town, township, institution district or school
district having authority to levy real property taxes.
"Retrofit project." A project involving a change in design,
construction or equipment already in operation in order to
incorporate later improvements.
"Solar-ready." With respect to a building, designed and
constructed in a manner that facilitates and optimizes the
installation of solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of the
building or other areas of the building.
"Warehouse or distribution center." As follows:
(1) A building or group of buildings on the same lot
used for the indoor storage of goods, products and materials
or the receipt of bulk products and separation and
distribution of those products to another warehouse or to
individual end-user consumers.
(2) The term includes value-added services between a
supplier and its customers, such as breaking down of large
orders from a single source into smaller orders, product
mixing, sorting, packaging, cross-docking, order fulfillment,
order returns or the consolidation of several orders into one
large order for distribution to several recipients.
Section 3. Solar-ready requirements.
(a) Applicability.--This section applies to each large-scale
warehouse or distribution center for which construction is
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