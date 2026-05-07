Senate Bill 1322 Printer's Number 1707

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - installation of equipment directly related to a retrofit project

for a solar-ready warehouse or distribution center.

"Large-scale warehouse or distribution center." A warehouse

or distribution center with a floor area that is at least

100,000 square feet.

"Local taxing authority." A county, city, borough,

incorporated town, township, institution district or school

district having authority to levy real property taxes.

"Retrofit project." A project involving a change in design,

construction or equipment already in operation in order to

incorporate later improvements.

"Solar-ready." With respect to a building, designed and

constructed in a manner that facilitates and optimizes the

installation of solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of the

building or other areas of the building.

"Warehouse or distribution center." As follows:

(1) A building or group of buildings on the same lot

used for the indoor storage of goods, products and materials

or the receipt of bulk products and separation and

distribution of those products to another warehouse or to

individual end-user consumers.

(2) The term includes value-added services between a

supplier and its customers, such as breaking down of large

orders from a single source into smaller orders, product

mixing, sorting, packaging, cross-docking, order fulfillment,

order returns or the consolidation of several orders into one

large order for distribution to several recipients.

Section 3. Solar-ready requirements.

(a) Applicability.--This section applies to each large-scale

warehouse or distribution center for which construction is

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