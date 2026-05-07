Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1709
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1709
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1326
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND VOGEL, MAY 7, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 7, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further
providing for criminal history of employees and prospective
employees and conviction of certain offenses and for
employment history review.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 111(a.1) introductory paragraph and (e)
introductory paragraph and 111.1(a), (b) introductory paragraph
and (3), (e)(1) and (i) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,
No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended to
read:
Section 111. Criminal History of Employes and Prospective
Employes; Conviction of Certain Offenses.
(a.1) [Beginning April 1, 2007, this section shall apply to
all current and prospective employes of public and private
schools, intermediate units and area career and technical
schools, including, but not limited to, teachers, substitutes,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.