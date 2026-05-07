Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1709

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1709

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1326

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND VOGEL, MAY 7, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 7, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further

providing for criminal history of employees and prospective

employees and conviction of certain offenses and for

employment history review.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 111(a.1) introductory paragraph and (e)

introductory paragraph and 111.1(a), (b) introductory paragraph

and (3), (e)(1) and (i) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,

No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended to

read:

Section 111. Criminal History of Employes and Prospective

Employes; Conviction of Certain Offenses.

(a.1) [Beginning April 1, 2007, this section shall apply to

all current and prospective employes of public and private

schools, intermediate units and area career and technical

schools, including, but not limited to, teachers, substitutes,

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