Senate Bill 1327 Printer's Number 1715
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1715
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1327
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, KEEFER, J. WARD, ROTHMAN, MILLER AND
VOGEL, MAY 7, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 7, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to retirement
for school employees, further providing for definitions; and,
in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing
for mandatory and optional membership in the system and
participation in the plan.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "governmental entity" in
section 8102 of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Governmental entity." Board of school directors, board of
public education, intermediate unit board of directors, area
vocational-technical board, any governing board of any agency or
authority created by them, and the Commonwealth. The term does
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