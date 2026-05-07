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Senate Bill 1327 Printer's Number 1715

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1715

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1327

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, KEEFER, J. WARD, ROTHMAN, MILLER AND

VOGEL, MAY 7, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 7, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to retirement

for school employees, further providing for definitions; and,

in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing

for mandatory and optional membership in the system and

participation in the plan.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "governmental entity" in

section 8102 of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Governmental entity." Board of school directors, board of

public education, intermediate unit board of directors, area

vocational-technical board, any governing board of any agency or

authority created by them, and the Commonwealth. The term does

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Senate Bill 1327 Printer's Number 1715

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