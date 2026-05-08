SPECTRA EXECUTES LARGE-SCALE MAILING FOR MEDICARE ADVISORY SERVICE

Spectra completed 10,000 Medicare member kits with full HIPAA-compliant handling, ensuring secure, efficient delivery for a major advisory service.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectra is a fulfillment and print services provider based in South Carolina, offering 3PL services to organizations of all types and sizes throughout the United States. With a print facility that is SOC II Type 2 certified and HIPAA compliant, Spectra is frequently engaged by clients in the healthcare and associated fields for projects that require higher levels of data security In the spring of 2026, Spectra partnered with a Medicare advisory service to assemble and ship kits of materials to its members. This project involved both Spectra’s in-house print facility and its fulfillment department, for an integrated approach that not only accelerated the timeframe of the project, in comparison to coordinating efforts from multiple service providers, but also saved the client capital overall.Spectra’s print experts used the data provided by the Medicare advisory service to print informational cards that would be included in the kits. High quality printing is the starting point with any project handled by Spectra, with advanced HP Indigo digital presses and a range of other modern finishing equipment housed in the facility. The print process is governed by strict data security protocols, including HIPAA compliant practices. With personally identifiable information (PII) and health information involved, the client required that its print services provider be able to verify that systems are in place to protect that information from becoming exposed during the process.Once the information cards were printed, the Spectra team kitted them along with other materials in the 3PL organization’s modern, highly organized fulfillment facility. The kits were checked for accuracy via several quality assurance methods, verifying that each kit was addressed to the correct recipient. In the end, 10,000 kits were efficiently created and mailed out on behalf of the client.Spectra’s expertise and commitment to data security have made the company a go-to resource for not only Medicare and medical insurance related projects, but for financial and official communications as well. Print and distribution jobs that involve potentially sensitive information must be handled according to best practices, and Spectra has proven over more than two decades that it has those protocols in place.Another advantage that makes Spectra attractive to clients is its integrated approach to fulfillment. As with the 10,000 member kits mailed for this particular client, printing materials and kitting them along with other products within the same team’s management saves money, time, and communication for the client. These benefits are desirable in particular to national manufacturers and wholesalers that frequently need to send kits of materials to member retailers around the country. Spectra’s fulfillment department specializes in unusual handling requirements, added value services, and a deep knowledge of logistics that helps clients avoid “hidden costs” in shipping.Prospective clients can learn more about Spectra’s data security practices, print services, and integrated fulfillment offerings at the company’s website, spectraintegration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.