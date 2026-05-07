Beacon Management Services Expands into Athens with Strategic Acquisition

Growth Along Highway 316 Corridor Positions Beacon at Center of One of Georgia’s Fastest-Growing Markets

Expanding into Athens is a natural next step for Beacon as we continue to grow in markets where demand for professional management is accelerating.” — Lisa Simmons, chairperson of Beacon Management

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Management Services, one of Georgia’s leading community association management companies, announced today its expansion into Athens, Georgia through the acquisition of Compass Association Management. The move strengthens Beacon’s presence along the rapidly growing Highway 316 corridor, a key economic link between metro Atlanta and Athens.Fueled by new residential communities, expanding commercial development, and a surge in population, the 316 corridor has become one of the most dynamic growth regions in the state. Anchored by the University of Georgia, the area continues to attract long-term investment and development, driving increased demand for professional community association management services.Compass Association Management, established in 2021, is led by real estate brokers Angie Durham and Kellie Scott. Each brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, leasing, and property management. Together, they have built a strong reputation for effectively managing community associations, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities in the Athens market.“Expanding into Athens is a natural next step for Beacon as we continue to grow in markets where demand for professional management is accelerating,” said Caprice Stokes, President of Beacon Management Services. “The 316 corridor represents one of the most exciting growth stories in Georgia today, and Compass brings the local expertise, leadership, and relationships that align perfectly with our long-term vision. Together, we are positioned to deliver an elevated level of service to communities throughout the region.”The Athens division will continue to operate under its existing leadership, ensuring continuity for current clients while benefiting from Beacon’s expanded resources, technology platform, and operational infrastructure.ABOUT BEACON MANAGEMENT SERVICESBeacon Management Services is a leading Georgia property management company which offers comprehensive solutions to over 400 community associations, condominiums, commercial and mixed-use properties. With offices in Atlanta, Athens and Huntsville, Beacon Management also serves numerous homebuilders and developers throughout the southeastern United States. Professional, personalized service coupled with the extensive resources of a proven leader; make Beacon the first choice for real estate management. To learn more about Beacon Management Services, visit www.BeaconManagementServices.com or call (404) 308-3188.

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