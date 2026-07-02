Industry Veteran Michelle Hewell Launches New Georgia Brokerage

Veteran broker brings two decades of expertise to Foundation Partners Realty

Our goal is to be a trusted resource and partner, helping clients navigate opportunities with confidence while building a company grounded in integrity, expertise and relationship.” — Michelle Hewell, owner and broker of Foundation Partners Realty

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades helping homebuyers, sellers, home builders and real estate professionals succeed across Georgia, veteran real estate leader Michelle Hewell has launched the next chapter of her career as broker and owner of Foundation Partners Realty, a new brokerage focused on residential resale, new construction, builder partnerships, land opportunities and strategic growth throughout the state.Hewell brings a unique blend of residential sales expertise, home builder relations and real estate development knowledge to the company. The brokerage recently opened its headquarters in a renovated historic building in downtown Buford and is partnering with Atlas Group to provide clients with access to both real estate and development expertise.For Hewell, opening the brokerage in Buford is more than a business decision—it is a homecoming.Born in Hall County and raised in south Hall just north of Buford, Hewell has spent much of her life in the area. She and her family have lived near Lake Lanier in Flowery Branch for more than 20 years, just minutes from downtown Buford."Buford and Hall County have always been home," said Hewell. "My family, my career and many of my closest relationships are rooted here. Opening Foundation Partners Realty in downtown Buford felt like the natural place to build something meaningful that serves both our community and clients throughout Georgia."Hewell's connection to the community extends beyond real estate. Her daughter, Sarah, recently graduated with honors from Buford High School and earned a scholarship to play flag football at Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her son, Eli, attends Buford City Schools and is active in football and baseball. Her husband, Rick, a Georgia native from Doraville, spent more than 30 years building homes before retiring, giving the family a deep appreciation for both the construction and sales sides of the housing industry.Throughout her career, Hewell has developed a reputation for helping builders successfully position and sell communities while creating opportunities for agents to grow their careers. Most recently, she led a multi-office New Homes Division for a nationally recognized real estate brokerage, where she trained and mentored more than 100 agents, certifying each as a New Home Sales Specialist.In addition to her residential sales expertise, Hewell has been directly involved in building, renovating and flipping homes, providing firsthand experience with construction, budgeting, timelines and design selections. She has also worked extensively with builders on land positioning, community planning, marketing strategy, agent placement and inventory absorption.Hewell is active in the housing industry through her service on the Board of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association's Professional Women in Building Council.As Foundation Partners Realty grows, Hewell's vision remains centered on providing exceptional service while creating a collaborative environment for clients, agents, builders and development partners."Real estate is ultimately about people," said Hewell. "Our goal is to be a trusted resource and partner, helping clients navigate opportunities with confidence while building a company grounded in integrity, expertise and relationships."Foundation Partners Realty is actively welcoming experienced agents, home builders with listings and builders looking for land position. For more information, visit www.FoundationPartnersRealty.com or call 470-228-3431.About Foundation Partners RealtyFoundation Partners Realty is a high-performance real estate brokerage led by real estate veteran Michelle Hewell, focused on residential resale, new construction, builder partnerships, land opportunities and strategic growth throughout Georgia. Through its partnership with Atlas Group, the brokerage further strengthens its market position by aligning sales expertise with development vision and execution.Led by Hewell’s extensive experience in residential resale and builder-focused strategy, Foundation Partners Realty works closely with builders and developers to create strong sales programs from the ground up. The brokerage assists with land positioning, community planning, marketing strategy, agent placement and inventory absorption to help communities launch successfully and maintain momentum throughout the sales cycle.In addition to sales and marketing strategy, Foundation Partners Realty has experience identifying land opportunities, evaluating development potential and helping bring communities to market with the right positioning, pricing and overall go-to-market strategy.

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