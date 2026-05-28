My Home Communities Ranked Among Nation’s Top Homebuilders for 2nd Consecutive Year

My Home Communities makes Builder 200 List

Atlanta builder earns spot on Builder magazine’s prestigious Builder 200 list

This recognition reflects our team’s resilience, our commitment to quality and the trust our homeowners continue to place in us.” — Jacob Prather, president of My Home Communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Home Communities has once again been recognized among the nation’s top homebuilders, earning the No. 191 spot on the annual Builder 200 list published by Builder Online . This marks the second consecutive year the Atlanta-based builder has secured a place on the prestigious national ranking.Published annually by Builder magazine, the Builder 200 ranks the largest homebuilders in the United States based on annual closings and overall performance across the residential construction industry.Despite ongoing market headwinds impacting builders nationwide, My Home Communities remained among the nation’s top-performing private builders. According to the 2026 Builder 200 rankings, the company ranked No. 191 nationally after closing 245 homes and generating $68 million in revenue in 2025. My Home Communities continues to focus on detached for-sale homes and is growing in the single-family build-to-rent sector, serving both entry-level and move-up buyers throughout the South.“We’re incredibly proud to make the Builder 200 list for the second year in a row, especially in a year that was difficult for so many in the industry,” said Jacob Prather, President of My Home Communities. “This recognition reflects our team’s resilience, our commitment to quality and the trust our homeowners continue to place in us. Even during a down market, we stayed focused on building great homes and creating strong communities.”Known for delivering thoughtfully designed homes throughout Metro Atlanta and south Georgia, My Home Communities continues to grow its footprint while maintaining a focus on craftsmanship, attainable luxury and customer experience. The company offers a variety of home styles, including townhomes, ranch plans and two-story single-family homes in desirable suburban markets.My Home Communities has built a reputation for combining stylish finishes and functional floor plans with locations that appeal to today’s buyers. The company continues to expand strategically across the region while adapting to changing market dynamics and buyer needs.To view the Builder 200 rankings, visit Builder Online’s ranking page

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