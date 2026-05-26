Fischer Homes Expands Triangle Footprint with 1,200+ Homesites and Growing Luxury Presence

With more than 1,200 homesites already under control, we believe the Triangle remains one of the strongest growth opportunities for homebuilding in the Southeast.” — Steve Whaley, Market President for Fischer Homes Raleigh Division

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Homes, the nation’s 10th largest private homebuilder, is significantly expanding its footprint across the Triangle as competition for residential land intensifies throughout one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing housing markets.The privately held builder now controls more than 1,200 homesites across Wake, Johnston, and Harnett counties, positioning the company for continued growth as population gains and limited housing inventory continue reshaping development patterns across the region.The expansion reflects a broader shift among national builders toward high-growth corridors both inside and outside central Wake County, where rising demand and continued in-migration are accelerating residential development activity.Since entering the Triangle market, Fischer Homes has focused on strategic land acquisition, long-term community investment, and expansion into both thriving and emerging suburban markets. The company is actively pursuing additional finished lot opportunities and raw land acquisitions throughout the region.“We continue to see strong long-term fundamentals across the Triangle, in both core Wake communities and emerging growth corridors surrounding Wake County,” said Steve Whaley, Market President for Fischer Homes Raleigh Division. “Our private ownership structure allows us to invest through market cycles and take a long-term approach to land acquisition and community development. With more than 1,200 homesites already under control, we believe the Triangle remains one of the strongest growth opportunities for homebuilding in the Southeast.”The company is also seeing early momentum in the region’s luxury housing segment. At Watson at Flowers Plantation in Johnston County, Fischer Homes has already recorded multiple home sales exceeding $1 million, underscoring growing buyer demand for luxury new-construction housing beyond Raleigh’s urban core.Later this year, Fischer Homes plans to launch Leeland Farms , a new community in northern Harnett County near the Wake County line. The development is expected to further extend the company’s reach into one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing residential corridors. Fischer Homes has launched an online VIP interest list ahead of the community opening.In addition to its regional expansion, Fischer Homes continues to receive national recognition for home design and product innovation. The builder was recently recognized at both the NAHB International Builders’ Show and the Builder 100 Conference, including this year’s 2026 Concept Home in partnership with Zonda. Locally, the company also earned Best Floorplan honors during the Johnston County Parade of Homes.As builders compete aggressively for land positions across the Triangle, Fischer Homes’ continued expansion highlights the sustained demand for new housing throughout the region and the increasing importance of suburban growth markets surrounding Raleigh.About Fischer HomesSince 1980, Fischer Homes has built more than 40,000 new homes, earning the trust of homeowners through an unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional experience of quality craftsmanship, outstanding customer care, and innovative design. Fischer Homes showcases award-winning floorplans with unmatched personalization options in over 200 new home communities across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. Recognized as a top U.S. home builder and a proud St. Jude Dream Home builder, Fischer Homes is dedicated to creating thriving neighborhoods and lasting impact. Explore new homes at fischerhomes.com

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