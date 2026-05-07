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Know Your Rights Plain Language Booklet

The Know Your Rights Plain Language Booklet was designed by OPWDD and the Self-Advocacy Assocation of New York State (SANYS) to help to help people know their rights. 

If you need this booklet in a language that you do not see below, please contact the OPWDD Statewide Language Access Coordinator at 1-866-946-9733.

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Know Your Rights Plain Language Booklet

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