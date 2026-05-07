Know Your Rights Plain Language Booklet
The Know Your Rights Plain Language Booklet was designed by OPWDD and the Self-Advocacy Assocation of New York State (SANYS) to help to help people know their rights.
If you need this booklet in a language that you do not see below, please contact the OPWDD Statewide Language Access Coordinator at 1-866-946-9733.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.