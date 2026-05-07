WDE Seeks Public Comment On Driver Education Program Approval Chapter 39 Rules

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 39 Rules pertaining to 21-3-501. Comments may be submitted online or via email to trent.caroll@wyo.gov, until 11:59 p.m. on June 26.

See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process.

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Media Contact:

Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff

307-777-7675

dicky.shanor@wyo.gov