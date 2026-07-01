Miriam Washut Named National Champion In Presidential 1776 Award Civics Showdown

CHEYENNE — State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and the Wyoming Department of Education would like to congratulate Miriam Washut of Lander for being crowned the national champion of the inaugural Presidential 1776 Award competition. The historic achievement was broadcast nationwide last night, June 30, on the CBS Television Network. The fast-paced academic showdown tested the country’s brightest young minds on their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, the American founding, and defining moments in U.S. history.

Out of more than 8,000 students nationwide who began the journey with a rigorous online qualifying test, Washut advanced through tough regional oral semifinals to become one of the top finalists competing at the White House. Washut reflected on the profound impact of her experience during the high-stakes national championship. “I learned how much God loves me,” Washut said. “I felt like what Eric Liddell says in Chariots of Fire, ‘God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast, and when I run I feel his pleasure.'”

“In Wyoming, our students grow up with a love for America and civics education. Congratulations Miriam. Wyoming is incredibly proud of you,” said Degenfelder. “Thank you to the Trump Administration and Secretary Linda McMahon for prioritizing civics education and for hosting this incredible opportunity and award.”

Wyoming officials, educators, and communities are uniting to praise Washut’s dedication to understanding the nation’s foundational values. Her command of history has secured her a $150,000 scholarship, a meeting with President Trump, and a lasting legacy as the first-ever champion of this national event. Wyoming is incredibly proud of Miriam for representing Wyoming on the national stage and showcasing the strength of our state’s civic education.

-END-

Media Contact:

Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff

307-777-7675

dicky.shanor@wyo.gov