Road Closed I 89 Southbound mile marker 66.4, Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Southbound mile marker 66.4, Waterbury is currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.
Expect delays for the next couple of hours. Updates will be provided accordingly.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
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