Road Closed I 89 Southbound mile marker 66.4, Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Southbound mile marker 66.4, Waterbury is currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.

Expect delays for the next couple of hours. Updates will be provided accordingly.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173