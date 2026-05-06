Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, SCHWANK, PICOZZI, MALONE, BROOKS, BAKER, FARRY

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age.

Memo Subject Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age

Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.