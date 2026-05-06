Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, SCHWANK, PICOZZI, MALONE, BROOKS, BAKER, FARRY
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age.
Memo Subject
Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age
Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM
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