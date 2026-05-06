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Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, SCHWANK, PICOZZI, MALONE, BROOKS, BAKER, FARRY

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age.

Memo Subject

Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age

Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM

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Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691

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