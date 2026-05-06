Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1324 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, BAKER Short Title An Act amending the act of October 17, 2008 (P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, further providing for definitions, for registration of contractors, for procedures for registration as a contractor, for application fees, for home improvement contracts and for home improvement fraud; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act Amendments Actions 1679 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, May 4, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM



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