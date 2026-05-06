Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,042 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1324

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, BAKER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 17, 2008 (P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, further providing for definitions, for registration of contractors, for procedures for registration as a contractor, for application fees, for home improvement contracts and for home improvement fraud; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act Amendments

Actions

1679 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, May 4, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.