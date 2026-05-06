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Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1588

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1279

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act providing for issuance of housing construction permits by executive agencies, for designation of Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer and for timelines for permits related to housing construction; and imposing duties on the Office of Transformation and Opportunity.

Memo Subject

Home Ownership and Housing Development Regulatory Compliance Officer

Actions

1588 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1588

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