Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1588

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1279 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, STEFANO Short Title An Act providing for issuance of housing construction permits by executive agencies, for designation of Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer and for timelines for permits related to housing construction; and imposing duties on the Office of Transformation and Opportunity. Memo Subject Home Ownership and Housing Development Regulatory Compliance Officer Actions 1588 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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