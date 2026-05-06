Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1587
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1278
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PICOZZI, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Residential Economic Development District Grant Program and the Residential Economic Development District Fund.
Memo Subject
Residential Economic Redevelopment
Actions
|1587
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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