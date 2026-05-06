Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1587

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1278 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICOZZI, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Residential Economic Development District Grant Program and the Residential Economic Development District Fund. Memo Subject Residential Economic Redevelopment Actions 1587 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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