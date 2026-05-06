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Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 907

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, FONTANA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9), entitled "An act establishing the State Real Estate Commission and providing for the licensing of real estate brokers and salesmen," in definitions, further providing for definitions and for State Real Estate Commission; in application of the act and penalties, further providing for unlawful to conduct business without license or registration certificate, for civil suits, for criminal penalties and for civil penalty; in powers and duties of the State Real Estate Commission - general, further providing for duty to issue licenses and registration certificates and for approval of schools, providing for continuing education for * * *

Memo Subject

License for Home Inspectors

Actions

1032 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, July 8, 2025
1692 Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM


 

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Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692

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