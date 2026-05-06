Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 907
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, FONTANA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9), entitled "An act establishing the State Real Estate Commission and providing for the licensing of real estate brokers and salesmen," in definitions, further providing for definitions and for State Real Estate Commission; in application of the act and penalties, further providing for unlawful to conduct business without license or registration certificate, for civil suits, for criminal penalties and for civil penalty; in powers and duties of the State Real Estate Commission - general, further providing for duty to issue licenses and registration certificates and for approval of schools, providing for continuing education for * * *
Memo Subject
License for Home Inspectors
Actions
|1032
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, July 8, 2025
|1692
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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