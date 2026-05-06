Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 907

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9), entitled "An act establishing the State Real Estate Commission and providing for the licensing of real estate brokers and salesmen," in definitions, further providing for definitions and for State Real Estate Commission; in application of the act and penalties, further providing for unlawful to conduct business without license or registration certificate, for civil suits, for criminal penalties and for civil penalty; in powers and duties of the State Real Estate Commission - general, further providing for duty to issue licenses and registration certificates and for approval of schools, providing for continuing education for * * *